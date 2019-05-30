Co-presented by


Tesla needs to catch up on deliveries - Electrek, citing Musk's leaked email

Business Reuters May 30, 2019 02:05:45 IST

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has "a lot of catching up" to do in order to achieve a record quarter, news website Electrek reported on Wednesday, citing Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's leaked email to employees.

"While our demand is strong, we have a lot of vehicle deliveries to catch up to in order to have a successful quarter," Musk wrote in the mail.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 02:05:45 IST

