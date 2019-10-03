Tesla misses estimates for quarterly deliveries

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc
Deliveries of all models rose 1.9% from the second quarter to 97,000 vehicles, including 79,600 Model 3 sedans and 17,400 Model S/X SUVs, below estimates of 97,477 vehicles.
Last quarter, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk made good on his promise of delivering a record number of electric cars, in a triumphant response to months of questions about demand for its luxury electric cars.
(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 03:06:30 IST