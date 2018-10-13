Tesla makes 7,400 Model 3s so far in October - Electrek

You are here:
Business Reuters Oct 13, 2018 03:05:23 IST

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has produced more than 11,500 cars, including about 7,400 Model 3s, so far this month, automotive news website Electrek reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Tesla managed to maintain a Model 3 production approaching 5,000 units per week, Electrek said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

