Tesla likely to miss record second quarter delivery target - Electrek

(Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc fell 1.3% on Tuesday after news website Electrek reported that the electric-car maker has so far delivered 49,000 vehicles in North America during the second quarter and may miss its quarterly target.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had said last month that the company was on course to deliver a record number of cars in the quarter, beating the 90,700 it sent to customers in the final quarter of last year.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Electrek did not give any delivery number for international markets for the quarter.

It has over 12,000 additional orders as well and Tesla could end the quarter by delivering 61,000 vehicles in North America, the report said https://electrek.co/2019/06/25/tesla-orders-surge-record-quarter-delivery-bottleneck, citing sources inside the company.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

