Tesla halts orders for cars ahead of promised announcement

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc halted https://www.tesla.com/soon orders for all its cars on its website on Thursday, ahead of a scheduled announcement from the electric carmaker's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Musk on Wednesday promised "news" at 2 p.m. California time in another late-night flurry of tweets between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

