Business Reuters Sep 13, 2018 06:05:06 IST

Tesla customers may face longer response time as deliveries rise: Musk

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc customers may face longer response time due to a significant increase in vehicle delivery volume in North America, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet.

"Resolving this is our top priority," Musk said.

The company was not immediately available to provide additional details on the tweet.

Tesla is trying to iron out production bumps after struggling to produce Model 3 sedans and failing to meet several production deadlines.

The company has eliminated some colour options for its cars to streamline operations as it intensifies its efforts to ramp up production.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 06:05 AM

