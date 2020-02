Tesla can get support for German factory - Economy Minister

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Tesla could get state subsidies in its plan to set up a gigafactory in Germany, the country's economy minister told a weekly newspaper.

"In my conversations with (Tesla CEO) Elon Musk I have always made clear that there are no privileges but also no discrimination," Peter Altmaier told Welt am Sonntag in an interview.

The German government has earmarked financial support for making electric car battery cells locally as a way to secure manufacturing jobs as tougher emissions rules threaten demand for older technologies, like diesel engines.

Altmaier said in order to qualify for state subsidies companies needed to fulfil certain requirements in the areas of sustainability and battery efficiency.

"Also, Germany has to be more than an extended workbench. There needs to be research and development, too. All companies that fulfil these criteria have a chance to be supported - including Tesla."

Tesla in November announced it would build its first European factory and design centre near Berlin, adding the new plant would make batteries, powertrains and cars - starting with the Model Y sports utility vehicle.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ros Russell)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.