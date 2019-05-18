Tensions with China help U.S. see importance of North American trade -Mexican official

By Frank Jack Daniel

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tense relations between the United States and China are helping the United States understand the importance of a North American trade bloc, Mexico's deputy foreign minister said on Friday, after negotiating a deal that ended steel tariffs in the region.

The official, Jesus Seade, also said the U.S. decision to lift steel and aluminium tariffs from Mexico and Canada will pave the way to pass the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.