(Reuters) - China-based music streaming company Tencent Music Entertainment Group's initial public offering was priced at the low end of its $13 to $15 per ADS range, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Tencent's IPO will be the largest U.S.-listed Chinese IPO by market value since Alibaba's offering in 2014.

