Technology entrepreneurs: Five women to look out for this year

Whether it is about building new entrepreneurial ventures or paving a way through challenging situations and potential threats, aspiring women entrepreneurs in India are bringing about a revolution and contributing largely to the Indian economy. The tech industry is seeing women carving their way and proudly crafting the tech scene in the country, by leading the tech bandwagon and breaking stereotypes of the male dominance in the tech industry. This women’s day, we bring to you a curated list of 5 women ruling the tech scene of India

Sharmin Ali, Author, Entrepreneur, Author & angel investor and CEO of Instoried

Sharmin Ali is the Founder& CEO for Instoried that enables entrepreneurs, startups, students, journalists and marketers to drive and efficiently scale communication content by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. She has successfully invested in 6 companies and has steered successfully through the stereotypes of culture and society to overcome her verbal handicap of stammering by transforming into a confident and fearless storyteller. Her journey is a miracle and testament to the fact that a conscious effort and passion to achieve your goals, make the impossible, an embodiment of possibilities. She has been TED Talk speaker and her published books ‘Y.O.U’ and ‘How I was forced to become a staunch Racist’ embody her extraordinary journey & personal life challenges.

Sneha Biswas, Founder Early Steps Academy

Sneha Biswas is the founder and CEO of Early Steps Academy. An alumni of Harvard Business School and IIT Kharagpur, Sneha has lived and worked across the US, India, Africa and the UK, before founding Early Steps Academy – a global education venture. It is an afterschool learning program for school children in ages 8-18 that offers live, online classes to make children 10X confident in the real world by exposing them to a range of modern essential subjects from Entrepreneurship, Climate, Space tech, Applied Math and a focus on 21st century skills of critical thinking and communication. Sneha’s mission is to make education relevant (useful) and engaging (fun!) for the 2 Billion school going children worldwide, by exposing them to high-quality learning based on the case-study method, pioneered at Harvard. The platform provides interactive and engaging content, including videos, games, and quizzes, to teach parents and caregivers about child development, early learning, and positive parenting practices. The courses cover a range of topics, including language development, social-emotional learning, and cognitive development. Her goal with Early Steps Academy is to empower parents and caregivers to play an active role in their children’s education and to support the healthy development of young children.

Upasana Taku, Co-founder MobiKwik

Upasana Taku is an Indian entrepreneur and the co-founder of the popular digital wallet and mobile payments company, MobiKwik. She was born in 1983 in Jammu and Kashmir, India, and completed her Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from NIT Jalandhar. After completing her degree, Upasana worked for a few years in the United States before returning to India to pursue her entrepreneurial dream. In 2009, she co-founded MobiKwik along with her husband Bipin Preet Singh. The company started as a mobile recharge and bill payments platform but has since expanded into a full-fledged digital wallet and payments platform. Under Upasana’s adept leadership, MobiKwik has grown into one of the largest mobile payments companies in India, with over 120 million users and partnerships with more than 3 million merchants. She has been recognized for her contributions to the Indian startup ecosystem, including being named as one of Fortune India’s “under 40″ in 2018. Apart from her work at MobiKwik, Upasana is also a vocal advocate for women entrepreneurs in India and has been a keynote speaker at various conferences and events.

Anuradha Acharya, Founder & CEO of Ocicum Biosolutions& Mapmygenome India Limited

Anuradha Acharya is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Mapmygenome India Limited and Ocimum Biosolutions. She was born in 1972 in Hyderabad, India, and completed her Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Osmania University before pursuing a Master’s degree in Physics from the University of Hyderabad. Anu has been recognized for her contributions to the field of genomics and entrepreneurship, including being named as one of Fortune India’s “Most Powerful Women” in 2017 and receiving the Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence in 2018. Ocimum Biosolutions is a global genomics research and bioinformatics company that provides services and solutions for life sciences research, drug discovery, and diagnostics. The company was founded in 2000 in Hyderabad, India by Anuradha Acharya, and is now headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. Mapmygenome is also a genomics company that offers personalized healthcare solutions based on genetic testing. Under Anu’s leadership, Mapmygenome has become one of the leading genomics companies in India, offering a range of products and services, including genetic testing for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other conditions, as well as personalized diet and lifestyle recommendations based on an individual’s genetic profile.

Shaifali Jain, Co-founder and COO, Crib

Shaifali Jain, is the co-founder and COO of Crib, an upcoming Saas-based marketplace for co-living. With its headquarters in Gurugram, Crib’s is a unique and one-of-a-kind tech platform. It is India’s first digital ecosystem which is aimed at reshaping the way landlords operate, tenant stays and market sells. Through its unique SaaS-based marketplace model, Crib has created a full stack solution for co-living with a property management software coupled with a reseller platform. Shaifali Jain’s high-spiritedness, leadership skills, management dexterity, innate passion, and exceptional vison has made the start-up operationally profitable with an annual turnover of more than 20 crore. Crib has helped redefine the living experience through easy automated business operations for tenants and owners. Her profound business experience includes entrepreneurial start-ups like ae! Circle and Yourshell that contributed to her robust ambition of establishing Crib in the Indian market.

The author is an Independent journalist and a womenprenuer. Views are personal.

