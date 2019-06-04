Tech selloff sends Wall Street lower, Nasdaq enters correction

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock indexes declined on Monday and Nasdaq confirmed it was in a correction, dragged down by Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon.com on fears the companies are the targets of U.S. government antitrust regulators.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.74 points, or 0.02%, to 24,819.78, the S&P 500 lost 7.74 points, or 0.28%, to 2,744.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 120.13 points, or 1.61%, to 7,333.02.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley and James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.