Tech sector leads S&P 500 to slight gain

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Technology shares led the S&P 500 marginally higher on Wednesday, as a healthy forecast from IBM helped mitigate worries over the developing coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 9.02 points, or 0.03%, to 29,187.02, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 1.02 points, or 0.03%, to 3,321.81 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 12.96 points, or 0.14%, to 9,383.77.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Sandra Maler)

