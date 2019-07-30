Tech Mahindra Q1 net profit rises 6.8% to Rs 959 cr; total income up 7.2% to Rs 8,994 cr

New Delhi: IT company Tech Mahindra posted a 6.8 percent increase in net profit to Rs 959.3 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20 compared to Rs 897.9 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Total income of Tech Mahindra increased by 7.2 percent to Rs 8,994.3 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 8,387.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

"We are very encouraged to see TCV deal wins worth close to half a billion USD across Enterprise and Communications. We remain optimistic on the demand environment, evident from a very strong pipeline and deal conversions," Tech Mahindra Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, CP Gurnani said in a statement.

"Digital will continue to be a primary growth driver underscoring our collaborative approach through TechMNxt platform," he added.

Business seasonality has affected revenue and margins this quarter, Tech Mahindra Chief Financial Officer Manoj Bhat said.

"Our focus on automation and artificial intelligence will help realize operational efficiencies as we look to accelerate growth through the year,” Bhat said.