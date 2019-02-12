Tea exports decline marginally in 2018 calendar year; shipments to Iran, Pakistan, UAE increase

Kolkata: Tea exports from India fell marginally to 249.11 million kilograms during January to December 2018, as compared to 251.91 million kilograms in the same period the previous year.

Average unit price per kilo during the last calendar year stood at Rs 206.03 as against Rs 197.99 in the previous year, according to Tea Board data.

Exports to the CIS bloc decreased to 61.10 million kilograms between January and December 2018, from 64 million kilograms in the previous similar period.

Exports to Iran, another major importing country, increased to 30.60 million kilograms during the 12-month period as against 29.57 million kilograms in the previous similar period.

The Tea Board, which had been pushing hard to boost exports to China, met with partial success as 10.22 million kilograms were shipped in 2018, as compared to 8.52 million kilograms in the previous calendar year.

Exports to Pakistan saw an increase during the period and stood at 15.83 million kilograms during 2018 as compared to 14.73 million kilograms in the previous year.

In case of the UAE, another major importer, exports rose marginally to 20.94 million kilograms during the last calendar year as compared to the previous 12-month period.

The value of exports during 2018 touched Rs 5132.37 crore as against Rs 4987.59 crore, the Tea Board data said.

