TCS shares jump nearly 5% after Q4 results, market-cap rises by Rs 36,136 cr

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday closed nearly 5 percent higher, adding Rs 36,136 crore to its market valuation, after the company reported 17.7 percent growth in consolidated net profit for March 2019 quarter.

The scrip gained 4.78 percent to close at Rs 2,110.05 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5 percent to Rs 2,115.

At the NSE, shares rose 4.88 percent to close at Rs 2,113.

On the volume front, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while over 91 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Led by the rise in the scrip, the company's market valuation jumped Rs 36,135.93 crore to Rs 7,91,771.93 crore on the BSE.

"TCS beat street/our estimates on revenues," Emkay Global Financial Services said in a report on Saturday.

The company Friday reported 17.7 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,126 crore for the March 2019 quarter.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 6,904 crore in the year-ago period, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue of the firm grew 18.5 percent in January-March to Rs 38,010 crore from Rs 32,075 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.