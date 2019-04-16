TCS shares continue to rise; regains Rs 8 lakh cr market-capitalisation mark

New Delhi: Rising for the second straight day, shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) moved 1 percent up on Tuesday, helping the company regain the Rs 8 lakh crore market valuation mark.

The IT major's scrip gained 1.06 percent to close at Rs 2,132.45 on the BSE. During the day, it went up by 2 percent to Rs 2,153.80.

On the NSE, shares rose 1.12 percent to close at Rs 2,137.

On the volume front, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 57 lakh units on the NSE during the day.

Shares of TCS on Monday closed nearly 5 percent higher after the company reported 17.7 percent growth in consolidated net profit for March 2019 quarter.

In two days, the scrip has gained 5.56 percent, adding Rs 44,541.28 crore to its market valuation, which now stands at Rs 8,00,177.28 crore on the BSE.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 8,52,752.11 crore.

