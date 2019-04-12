TCS Q4 net profit rises 17.7% to Rs 8,126 cr; software major sees strongest revenue growth in 15 yrs

Mumbai: The country's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday reported a 17.7 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,126 crore for the March 2019 quarter.

This is against a net profit of Rs 6,904 crore in the year-ago period, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue of the city-based firm grew 18.5 percent in the quarter under review to Rs 38,010 crore from Rs 32,075 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

For the full year (2018-19), net profit was higher by 21.9 percent at Rs 31,472 crore, while revenue increased 19 percent to Rs 1,46,463 crore.

"This is the strongest revenue growth that we have had in the last fifteen quarters. Our order book is bigger than in the prior three quarters, and the deal pipeline is also robust. Despite macro uncertainties ahead, our strong exit positions us very well for the new fiscal," Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director at TCS, said.

TCS board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.