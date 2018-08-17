TCS overtakes RIL to regain crown of country's most valued company in terms of market capitalisation

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday pipped Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to regain the crown of India's most valued company in terms of market capitalisation.

At the end of trade on BSE on Thursday, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS stood at Rs 7,69,065.04 crore, Rs 8,420.31 crore more than RIL's Rs 7,60,644.73 crore.

Shares of TCS ended 0.37 percent higher at Rs 2,008.75 on BSE, while RIL slipped 0.89 percent to close the day at Rs 1,200.20.

Over the past few days, TCS and RIL have been locked in a tussle to grab the top spot in market rankings.

RIL had on Tuesday dethroned TCS to clinch the title of the most valued Indian company by market valuation.

Before that, TCS had on August 10 surged past RIL.

On 31 July, Reliance Industries had regained its status as the country's most valued firm by m-cap, replacing Tata Group's crown jewel TCS from the top slot.

However, on 1 August TCS reclaimed the status.

The IT major had first replaced RIL as the most-valued firm more than five years ago.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)