TCS overtakes Reliance Industries to become most valued firm by market-cap

Business Press Trust of India Jun 10, 2019 19:12:54 IST

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services on Monday surpassed Reliance Industries to become the most valued firm by market valuation.

At the close of trade, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS was at Rs 8,37,194.55 crore, which was Rs 1,170.47 crore more than that of RIL's Rs 8,36,024.08 crore on the BSE.

Representational image. Reuters.

Shares of TCS rose by 2.39 percent to close at Rs 2,231.10, while those of RIL closed flat at Rs 1,318.85, up 0.27 percent on the BSE.

Reliance Industries Ltd had last month reclaimed the status of the country's most-valued firm in terms of market valuation, overtaking software services major TCS.

RIL and TCS have in the past also competed with each other for the number one position in terms of market capitalisation.

In the domestic m-cap ranking, TCS was at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank (Rs 6,66,533.49 crore), HUL (Rs 4,00,325.83 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,78,236.52 crore).

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with the movement in their stock prices.

(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 19:12:54 IST

