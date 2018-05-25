You are here:
TCS market capitalisation surges past Rs 7 lakh crore in intra-day trade on the BSE; stock up 1.91%

Business PTI May 25, 2018 15:14:17 IST

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation surged past the Rs 7 lakh crore mark on Friday, making it the first company to achieve this milestone.

Buoyed by a rally in its share price, the market valuation of TCS jumped to Rs 7,03,309 crore in intra-day session on the BSE. The m-cap has been calculated from its 52-week high price of Rs 3,674 hit on Friday on the exchange.

Logo of TCS. Reuters image

TCS shares rose by 1.91 percent to Rs 3,674 on Friday.

Shares of the company have gained nearly 35 percent so far this year.

Tata Consultancy Services market valuation had earlier this year surged past the Rs 6 lakh crore mark, making it the second company to achieve the milestone after Reliance Industries.

IT bellwether TCS had last month became the first Indian company to close the trading session with over USD 100 billion market valuation.

TCS is the country's most valued firm, followed by Reliance Industries with a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 5,83,908.87 crore, HDFC Bank (Rs 5,19,654.83 crore), HUL (Rs 3,42,244.47 crore) and ITC (Rs 3,30,919.46 crore) in the top five list.

The nation's largest software exporter TCS on 19 April reported a 4.4 percent rise in March quarter net profit at Rs 6,904 crore.


