TCS first Indian company to achieve $100 billion market cap: Twitterati marks milestone with superlatives

Business FP Staff Apr 23, 2018 12:48:09 IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), the country's biggest software services exporter, breached the 3,500 rupee ($52.87) per share mark on Monday for the first time, reaching $100 billion or Rs 6,80,912.10 crore in market capitalisation.

Shares of the company on Monday opened at Rs 3,429, rising 4.39 percent to touch an intraday high of Rs 3,557 on BSE. Following the uptick in the counter, the market capitalisation of the company swelled to Rs 6,80,912.10 crore. On NSE, the stock jumped 4.56 percent to Rs 3,557.90.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, who was earlier CEO of TCS, was very proud of the company's achievement. He told CNBC TV-18 that the company has enormous potential.

People celebrated the milestone of the IT-bellwether by using superlatives.

Some referred to the oft-discussed outsourcing done by Indian IT companies and gave a thumbs up to TCS' latest achievement:

 

The Group's corporate governance was lauded by some:

Group Chairman N Chandrasekharan said the milestone was the start of the next big run:

The company's shares had surged a day after its quarterly results announcement on Friday, which reported a net profit for Q4 at Rs 6,925 crore -- up 4.6 percent -- from Rs 6,622 crore in the same period in 2017 and up 5.8 percent sequentially from Rs 6,545 crore a quarter ago.

It also announced 1:1 bonus shares of Re 1 face value to its investors at the end of fiscal 2017-18.


Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 12:48 PM

