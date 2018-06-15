You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

TCS Board approves up to Rs 16,000-cr share buyback plan at Rs 2,100 per share

Business Press Trust of India Jun 15, 2018 15:52:11 IST

New Delhi: India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said its Board has approved share buyback of up to Rs 16,000 crore.

File image of TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan. Reuters.

File image of TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan. Reuters.

The buyback, at Rs 2,100 per equity share, entails up to 7.61 crore shares or 1.99 percent of the total paid up equity share capital.

"...Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today...has approved a proposal to buyback up to 7.61 crore equity shares...of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore...," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

The announcement follows a similar share purchase done by the company last year. Last year, TCS had undertaken a Rs 16,000-crore mega buyback offer, entailing 5.61 crore shares at a price of Rs 2,850 per scrip.

During its Q4 FY2018 earnings call, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan had said the company's intention is "to keep capital return close to 80-100 percent of annual free cash flow".


Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 15:52 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores