Tata Teleservices Maharashtra plans to raise Rs 20,000 cr through debt instruments

New Delhi: Debt-ridden telecom firm Tata Teleservcies Maharashtra on Tuesday said it is planning to raise an additional fund of Rs 20,000 crore through debt instruments.

"...a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 10 August, 2018, to consider the proposal to raise additional funds up to an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore," Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) said in a regulatory note.

The fundraising, if approved, will be done by issue of one or more types of the securities, instruments, etc including redeemable preference shares to promoters on preferential basis, non-convertible debentures or inter-corporate deposit or loans from the promoters or other entities.

The parent firm of the company- Tata Teleservices (TTSL) has dues of around Rs 10,000 crore pending to be paid to the telecom department.

TTSL in process of merging its mobile service business with Bharti Airtel and will need to clear dues before the DoT takes merger on record.