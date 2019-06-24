Tata Steel to seek shareholders' nod to reappoint T V Narendran as CEO & MD

New Delhi: Tata Steel on Sunday said it will seek shareholders' nod for the reappointment of T V Narendran as CEO and MD of the company.

It will also seek shareholders' approval for appointment of Vijay Kumar Sharma as a director and reappointment of Mallika Srinivasan and O P Bhatt as independent directors, as per a BSE filing.

The company's next Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 19 July 2019 in Mumbai.

Tata Steel is seeking the consent of shareholders for reappointment of Narendran as CEO and MD for a period of five years with effect from 19 September 2018, not liable to retire by rotation, it said.

The company also said it will seek approval to appoint a director in the place of Koushik Chatterjee.

Narendran, 54, was appointed as the Managing Director for a period of five years with effect from 19 September 2013, and the appointment was approved by the shareholders at the AGM on 14 August 2014.

