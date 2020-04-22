You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Tata Steel raises Rs 510 cr via non-convertible debentures on private placement basis

Business Press Trust of India Apr 22, 2020 16:07:32 IST

New Delhi: Tata Steel on Wednesday said its committee of directors has approved allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 510 crore on a private placement basis.

Tata Steel raises Rs 510 cr via non-convertible debentures on private placement basis

Representational image. Reuters.

"The committee of directors has today approved allotment of 5,100 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed NCDs having face value of Rs 10,00,000 each for cash aggregating to Rs 510 crore, to identified investor on private placement basis," Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

The NCDs, which will carry an annual coupon rate of 7.85 percent, are proposed to be listed on the BSE's wholesale debt market segment.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 16:07:32 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases went up to 7.5 days in India: What does doubling rate mean and how is this an improvement?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 22 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 22 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres