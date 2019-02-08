Tata Steel Q3 net profit jumps over 54% to Rs 1,753 cr on higher income; shares down 3.7%

New Delhi: Tata Steel on Friday reported a 54.33 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,753.07 crore during the quarter ended on 31 December, 2018, helped by higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,135.92-crore for the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income jumped to Rs 41,431.37 crore during October-December 2018, from Rs 33,672.48 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

Its total expenses during the said quarter were at Rs 38,362.03 crore as against Rs 30,552.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company today ended 3.70 percent down at Rs 469.55 apiece on BSE.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.