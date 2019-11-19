Tata Steel plans to scrap around 3,000 jobs in Europe - source

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Tata Steel is planning to scrap around 3,000 jobs in Europe, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Monday.

The source said over half of the redundancies are planned at the company's Dutch operations. Detailed plans have yet to be drawn up, he said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Susan Fenton)

