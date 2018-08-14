You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Tata Steel, JSW, Liberty House submit bids for debt-ridden Bhushan Power & Steel's assets

Business Press Trust of India Aug 14, 2018 17:30:42 IST

New Delhi: Tata Steel, Liberty House and JSW have submitted bids for the second time to acquire debt-laden Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd, sources in the know of the matter said.

The bids were submitted to Committee of Creditors (CoC) late last night by the three parties, a source said.

On 6 August, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had extended the deadline for submission of revised bids for BPSL by one week on the plea of Tata Steel, a resolution applicant in this.

"The CoC is at present evaluating the three bids and will inform its decision to the NCLAT on 17 August," said the source.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

"Liberty House has addressed certain issues raised by the CoC," a Liberty House official said but refused to comment on submission of bids.

According to reports, JSW is the only one who has submitted revised bid of Rs 19,700 crore.

While Tata Steel did not comment, an email query sent to JSW Steel remained unanswered.

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel, Tata Group firm Tata Steel and UK-based Liberty House are competing with each other to acquire BPSL through an insolvency process.

BPSL owes about Rs 45,000 crore to its lenders. It was among the 12 non-performing accounts referred by the Reserve Bank of India for NCLT proceedings.

BPSL is a fully integrated 3.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel making company. It is a leading manufacturer of flat and long products.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 17:30 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores