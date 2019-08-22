Tata Sons vision for group, Bata remains resilient; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Monetary policy meeting minutes set stage for more rate cuts

The minutes of the last monetary policy committee (MPC) review meeting held earlier this month suggest that more rate cuts are a given. Most members expressed concerns about growth. The tone of their comments suggests that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth estimates for the current fiscal could be pared further.

The growth concerns are not unfounded with mounting evidence of a deepening slowdown. Things have come to such a pass that even manufacturers of staples are citing a fall in demand and laying off employees. But what will be the size of these rate cuts? That's where the debates will be.

Chandra’s growth plans offer investing ideas

When the head of an important business group with companies that span the entire spectrum from salt to software speaks, there are nuggets of information for analysts, investors, economists, and industry watchers. In a recent interview, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran outlined his vision for the group. His strategy appears to be one of consolidation, keeping in mind the philosophy of the group, rather than a slash and burn approach that may deliver quick results.

Amid market volatility, Bata remains resilient

Bata India did well in the June 2019 quarter despite the slowdown in consumption. Network expansion, the gradual transition towards premium products and a series of promotional campaigns will drive the company's growth. Product mix and inventory management should aid margins. However, the deepening slowdown is a key risk and the stock trades at demanding valuations.

Picks from our technical analysts

1. Tata Steel: Steelmakers are not immune to a slowdown in the economy. Tata steel share prices seem set for a bearish trend.

2. Motherson Sumi: The stock price of this auto parts supplier may break significant support levels and stay weaker.

