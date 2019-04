Tata Motors shares zoom 7.5% after JLR says it expects improved financial results; mcap rises by Rs 3,711 crore

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors zoomed 7.5 percent Monday after its British unit JLR said it expects improved financial results in the quarter to 31 March, 2019.

The stock jumped 7.37 percent to close at Rs 187.15 on BSE. Intra-day, it gained 8.80 percent to Rs 189.65.

At National Stock Exchange, shares climbed 7.51 percent to close at Rs 187.35.

Led by the sharp rise in the stock, the company's market valuation rose by Rs 3,710.73 crore to Rs 54,036.73 crore on BSE.

On the volume front, 29.27 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 4 crore shares on NSE during the day.

The stock was the biggest gainer on both the indices during the day.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Friday said it expects better cash flow in the fourth quarter.

In a regulatory filing, JLR said it expects improved financial results in the fourth quarter period to 31 March, 2019, compared to the first nine months of the financial year, with significant positive cash flow in the fourth quarter.

