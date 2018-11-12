Tata Motors shares drop nearly 5% as company-owned Jaguar Land Rover October sales decline

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors fell nearly 5 percent on Monday after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover reported a 4.6 percent decline in total retail sales in October.

The stock dived 4.84 percent to settle at Rs 185.95 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 5.19 percent to Rs 185.25.

Tata Motors scrip was the worst hit among the 30-blue chips.

On the NSE, shares of the company declined 4.58 percent to close at Rs 186.30.

In terms of the equity volume, 19.11 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over two crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Friday reported 4.6 percent decline in total retail sales at 44,282 units in October.

Sales in China decreased by 49 percent as market conditions remained challenging amid tariff changes and continued trade tensions with the US, which are impacting consumer confidence and automotive purchases, Tata Motors had said in a regulatory filing.