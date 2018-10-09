You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Tata Motors shares dive over 16% to 178.30, hit 52-week low as Jaguar Land Rover global sales decline

Business Press Trust of India Oct 09, 2018 14:27:41 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors fell over 16 percent on Tuesday after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported 12.3 percent decline in global sales in September.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

The scrip, after a weak opening, further tumbled 16.19 percent to Rs 178.30 as trade progressed on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company cracked 15.54 percent to hit its one-year low of Rs 179.35.

The stock was the worst hit among blue chips on both the key indices during early trade.

JLR on Monday reported 12.3 percent decline in global sales at 57,114 units in September, hit by lower demand in China, the auto major said.

The company's sales in China declined by 46.2 percent during September as compared to the same month last year as ongoing market uncertainty resulting from import duty changes and continued trade tensions held back consumer demand.


Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 14:27 PM

Also See






Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success



Top Stories




Cricket Scores