Tata Motors Q4 consolidated net profit down nearly 50% to Rs 2,176 cr, FY18 profit up 19%

Business PTI May 23, 2018 19:06:26 IST

New Delhi: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday reported 49.82 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,176.16 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, 2017-18.

It had posted net profit of Rs 4,336.43 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

It consolidated income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 91,279.09 crore. It was at Rs 78,746.61 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Representational image. Reuters.

The two figures are not comparable due to GST implementation from July 1 last year, after which the revenue from operations is reported net of GST.

On a standalone basis, the company said its net loss in the fourth quarter narrowed to Rs 499.94 crore. It was Rs 805.93 crore in the same quarter a year-ago.

Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter was at Rs 19,779.32 crore. It was at Rs 15,080.56 crore in the year-ago-period.

For the entire 2017-18, consolidated net profit was at Rs 9,091.36 crore, as against Rs 7,666.56 crore in the previous fiscal, up 18.58 percent.

Consolidated income from operations for 2017-18 was at Rs 2,95,409.34 crore. It was at Rs 2,74,492.12 crore in 2016-17.


Updated Date: May 23, 2018 19:06 PM

