Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover lines up around Rs 1.2 lakh cr investment in three years

Business Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2018 15:17:51 IST

New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has lined up investment worth 13.5 billion pounds (around Rs 1.2 lakh crore) in the next three years on new models, technology development and capacity addition.

The company will launch four new models by FY24 taking the total nameplates in its portfolio to 16 from 12 at present. Besides, it has also lined up a total of 99 different 'product actions' during the time period.

Investment will be 4.5 billion pounds per annum from FY19 to FY21 and subsequently targeted at 12-13 percent of turnover, JLR said in an investor presentation.

The investments will be on new models, technology, capacity with significant amount of it on electrification and on a new platform, modular longitudinal architecture (MLA).

Tata Motors logo. Reuters.

Tata Motors logo. Reuters.

"Our roll out to MLA will be fully complete by 2025, at which point every product can cater for an ICE (internal combustion engine), BEV (battery electric vehicle) or PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) derivative," JLR said.

Sharing a break up of the planned long-term investment by activity, the company said 51 percent will be on products, 27 percent on capacity and other activities, 13 percent on electrification of vehicles and 9 percent on powertrain.

JLR has been investing heavily over a period of time with an aim to have a significance presence in the global luxury automotive market which is currently dominated by German firms Mercedes, BMW and Audi.

During FY11 to FY18, JLR has invested over GBP 20 billion in new products, technology, capacity and infrastructure, it said in the investor presentation.

Targeting sustainable profitable growth with positive cash flow over the medium to long term, JLR said it is "moderating investment to 12-13 percent of revenue whilst ensuring competitiveness".

On the product programme, JLR said it has 12 nameplates in FY18 which will grow to 16 by FY24.

There will be "four new nameplates from FY18 to FY23, including the stunning I-PACE with the all new Defender in development", it said.

In FY19 there will be 19 'product actions' -- which include upgrades or variants of existing models or bringing new version of older models.

The product actions will increase to 38 in between FY20 and FY21, JLR said, adding from FY22 to FY24 there will be a total of 42 such actions.


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 15:17 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma



No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}