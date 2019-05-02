Tata Motors, M&M, Toyota report dip in April sales; 10th month of slowdown in automobile industry

New Delhi: Homegrown automakers Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday reported a decline in sales for April, hit by subdued demand in the market.

Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor also reported a decline of 22.43 percent in its domestic sales last month.

Tata Motors said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market declined by 26 percent to 12,694 units last month, compared to 17,235 units in April 2018.

"The industry has recorded de-growth for the 10th consecutive month. Weak consumer sentiments are reflected in this demand degrowth and we have also been impacted," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

Meanwhile, M&M saw its passenger vehicle sales drop 8.94 percent to 19,966 units in April as against 21,927 units in the year-ago period.

M&M President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said the ongoing elections have subdued the purchase sentiment during April.

"This, according to us, is a temporary phenomenon. We believe, following the elections the auto industry will see a revival in consumer demand. Supported by a normal monsoon, we are confident of seeing higher sales in FY20," he added.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said its domestic sales last month stood at 10,112 units against 13,037 units in April 2018, a decline of 22.43 percent.

"The industry is currently experiencing a slowdown due to the uncertainty of general elections that looms over the market and this slow pace is expected to continue until the new government is formed," TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said.

Consumer sentiments have been dampened due to several factors like tight liquidity, high insurance, and high costs, he added.

On Wednesday, the country's top two carmakers, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) and Hyundai Motor India, had also reported a decline in their domestic sales in April.

While MSI reported an 18.7 percent fall, Hyundai posted a decline of 10.1 percent in domestic sales in the first month of 2019-20 fiscal.

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto said its domestic motorcycle sales were up 2.5 percent at 2,05,875 units in April as against 2,00,742 units in the year-ago month.

TVS Motor Company also posted 3 percent increase in its domestic two-wheeler sales at 2,48,456 units last month, up 3 percent from 2,41,604 units in the same month last year.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.