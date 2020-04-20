You are here:
Tata Motors' January-March quarter global wholesales down 35% at 2,31,929 units

Business Press Trust of India Apr 20, 2020 16:18:59 IST

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Monday said its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 2,31,929 units in the January-March quarter, lower by 35 percent over last year.

Representational image. Reuters.

The company said its global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 were at 1,59,321 units lower by 26 percent from the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,26,979 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 32,940 units, while Land Rover wholesales were at 94,039 units.

In the commercial vehicles segment, global wholesales of all Tata Motors and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY20 were at 72,608 units, lower by 49 percent from Q4 FY19, the company said.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 16:18:59 IST

