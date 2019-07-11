Tata Motors global sales dip 5% to 95,503 in June; Jaguar Land Rover sales up 15%

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 5 percent decline in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, to 95,503 units in June.

It had sold 1,00,135 units in June last year.

Global wholesale units of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range last month stood at 38,846 units, down 12 percent from 44,229 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 56,657 units, up 1 percent from 55,906 units in June 2018.

Global sales of JLR stood at 43,204 units. Jaguar wholesale units for the month were 12,839 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesale stood at 30,365 units.

JLR had sold a total of 37,490 units in June 2018.

