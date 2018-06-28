Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Tamil Nadu govt all praise for GST, calls it 'transparent and self-policing tax regime'

Business Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 19:07:59 IST

Chennai: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Thursday came in for praise from the Tamil Nadu government in the assembly, with a minister hailing it as a "transparent and self-policing tax regime."

Recalling the 1 July, 2017 rollout of the central tax regime subsuming various other taxes into one, Commercial Taxes Minister KC Veeramani said the introduction of GST was a "landmark in the field of indirect tax reform."

It was introduced after subsuming various central and state taxes into a single tax, "preventing cascading effect and paving way for a common national market," he told the state Assembly.

"The biggest advantage for the consumer is reduction in prices due to rationalisation of taxes, uninterrupted flow of Input Tax Credit and streamlining of the logistics," he said.

Representational image. PTI.

Representational image. PTI.

The major aim of GST was to make Indian products competitive in domestic and international markets and give an impetus to economic growth, Veeramani said, adding abolition of checkposts has facilitated "hassle-free movement" of goods across the country.

"From the administrative view, GST is a transparent and self-policing tax regime," he said.

Further, the Commercial Taxes department collected a revenue of Rs 73,148.28 crore in 2017-18 and this included GST compensation and IGST settlement advance, he said.

The revenue collection had clocked a 10.51 percent growth rate against the previous year, and this "achievement was possible despite the uncertain conditions in the economy," he added.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 19:07 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




Group H - 28 Jun 2018
Japan
0:0
Poland
Match Centre
Group H - 28 Jun 2018
Senegal
0:0
Colombia
Match Centre
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores