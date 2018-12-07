Taking aim at Intel, Qualcomm launches chip for business PCs

By Stephen Nellis
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc
Qualcomm's "Snapdragon" processor chips historically have been at the heart of mobile phones like Alphabet Inc's
Over the past year, though, Qualcomm adapted its chips to operate PCs running Microsoft Corp's
But the chips Qualcomm used in those early PCs were essentially modified versions of the chips it sold for mobile phones. At an event in Hawaii on Thursday, Qualcomm officials said they have created a new series of chips called the Snapdragon 8cx that will be dedicated to PCs.
The biggest difference is the new Qualcomm chips will support Windows 10 Enterprise, the version of Microsoft's popular operating system that is sold to businesses. Previous Qualcomm chips supported only the consumer versions of Windows, making business customers less likely to purchase computers powered by them.
Qualcomm's move puts it in greater competition with chipmaker Intel Corp
Qualcomm and others are also challenging Intel's supremacy in the data centre business. Qualcomm's chips are powered by technology from SoftBank Group Corp-controlled Arm Holdings. Several companies - including Amazon.com's
