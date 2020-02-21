T-Mobile and Sprint near agreement on new merger terms - WSJ

(Reuters) - T- Mobile US
The final deal could be announced as soon as Thursday and T-Mobile's parent company Deutsche Telekom will own 43% of the combined company, up from 42% earlier, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/sprint-t-mobile-near-agreement-on-new-merger-terms-11582230987?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1 added.
T- Mobile US did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Sprint declined to comment.
(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Feb 21, 2020 03:06:36 IST