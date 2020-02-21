T-Mobile and Sprint near agreement on new merger terms - WSJ

(Reuters) - T- Mobile US and Sprint Corp are nearing an agreement on new merger terms, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The final deal could be announced as soon as Thursday and T-Mobile's parent company Deutsche Telekom will own 43% of the combined company, up from 42% earlier, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/sprint-t-mobile-near-agreement-on-new-merger-terms-11582230987?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1 added.

T- Mobile US did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Sprint declined to comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.