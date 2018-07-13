Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Swedish furniture major IKEA postpones opening of its first store in Hyderabad to 9 August

Business Press Trust of India Jul 13, 2018 15:20:31 IST

New Delhi: Swedish furniture major IKEA has postponed the dates of opening its first store at Hyderabad by almost 20 days to 9 August as it needs some more time to fulfil quality commitments.

The company was scheduled to open its first store in India next week on 19 July.

IKEA store. AFP image.

IKEA store. AFP image.

"IKEA Retail India decided to move the date as it needs some more time to live up to its expected quality commitments towards customers and co-workers," said IKEA in a statement.

According to the company, its main priority is to create an inspiring and safe experience for both customers and coworkers.

"Opening the first Indian IKEA store in Hyderabad means a lot to IKEA and we want to offer the best possible meeting with IKEA for the many Indian customers," said IKEA Retail India CEO Peter Betzel.

IKEA's Hyderabad store has come up with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

This would provide 1,000 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs at the store, and 50 per cent of the employees would be women.


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 15:20 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores