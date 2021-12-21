The Sustainability 100+ Summit set the agenda for sustainability and our efforts to curb climate change.

For AB InBev, sustainability isn’t just part of its business; it is their business. The Sustainability 100+ - Shaping a Better World platform was introduced to bring together all sustainability doers and influencers under one common platform to bring effective solutions and interventions to solve sustainability challenges. The maiden year of the platform, an association between AB InBev India & Network18 was wrapped up with the first edition of the annual Sustainability 100+ Summit, culmination event of efforts over the last 10 months to help transform lives through sustainable initiatives across Smart Agriculture, Water Stewardship, Circular Packaging and Climate action.

Bringing together policymakers, business leaders, climate experts, innovators, and academicians, the Summit touched upon various aspects of corporate and social responsibility that could help reduce the environmental footprint and accelerate India’s UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The event featured a slew of engaging and insightful sessions with top leaders, including an inaugural leadership session featuring Kartikeya Sharma, President – India & South Asia, AB InBev, in conversation with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, on how corporates can lead the way to sustainability.

The panel discussion on the ‘4 Ps of Sustainability: Public, Private, People & their Partnerships’ brought together decision-makers of all stripes, like Jan Clysner, VP – Procurement & Sustainability - APAC, AB InBev, Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism & Environment, Government of Maharashtra, and Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister, Haryana. Cyrus Broacha lightened the mood with a ‘The World That Should Be’ segment, discussing sustainability in his trademark quirky style with the innovators and supplier partners from AB InBev.

An elite panel joined Shereen Bhan for a fireside chat on ‘Embedding Sustainability in Corporate Goals to Achieve UN SDGs’. The final panel discussion of the Sustainability 100+ Summit took the conversation further, talking about ‘How States Can Champion UN SDGs.’

Several important keynote speeches marked the occasion- Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, spoke about the road to achieving India’s SDGs, while Ezgi Barcenas, Chief Sustainability Officer, AB InBev, touched upon ‘A Global Perspective on Sustainability. Gajendra Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, also graced the Sustainability 100 + Summit to remind viewers of the need to conserve water.

More sustainability insights flowed during a special one-on-one chat between Ashwin Kak, Procurement & Sustainability Head – India & South East, AB InBev, and a Champion of Sustainability, Sonam Wangchuk, Director, Himalayan Institute of Alternatives. All positive outcomes were cemented through an MoU signed between AB InBev and Ball Beverages. . The summit concluded with the unveiling of The Action Manifesto, produced in collaboration with KPMG.

More than 34,000 viewers tuned in for the live broadcast of the Sustainability 100+ Summit, with thousands more being mobilized through the pre-event registration drive. It was part of a larger goal to kickstart conversations around climate change mitigation efforts and sustainability, and eventually, to put into practice the ideas and solutions endorsed at the Summit.

The Sustainability 100+ - Shaping A Better World platform continues to push the boundary on how we as a community need to collaborate and carry out actions and conversations on Sustainability and building a better and brighter future for generations to come.

