Suryoday Small Finance Bank hikes interest rate on fixed deposits for senior citizens
As per the latest revisions, the hiked interest rates came into effect on 5 May 2023
In a great piece of news for senior citizen depositors, the Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) has revised the interest rates for fixed deposits from 4.5% to as high as 9.6%. In a statement issued by the bank, the interest rates for FDs of 1 to 5-year tenors have been hiked with effect from 5 May 2023. As a result of which, senior citizens will receive interest for deposits below Rs 2 crore. Meanwhile, the bank has also revised the interest rates for general citizens to as high as 9.10% interest rate on 5-year deposits. The bank in another revision is also offering an interest rate of up to 7% to its savings account customers on deposits from Rs 5 lakhs up to Rs 2 crore.
“This is the highest interest rate that the bank offers to its customers, also your deposits are backed by DICGC in this bank,” the bank said in its statement.
With the aforementioned revisions, check the current Fixed Deposit Interest Rates in Suryoday Bank (SSFB).
Suryoday Bank (SSFB): Revised FD interest rates
– In the case of 1-year FDs, the bank is offering an interest of 6.85% to general customers and an interest of 7.35% to senior citizens.
– In the case of 2-year FDs, the bank is offering an interest of 8.5% to general customers and an interest of 9% to senior citizens.
– In the case of 999 days FDs, the bank is offering an interest of 9% to general customers and an interest of 9.5% to senior citizens.
– In the case of 3-year FDs, the bank is offering an interest of 7.25% to general customers and an interest of 7.75% to senior citizens.
– In the case of 4-year FDs, the bank is offering an interest of 6.75% to general customers and an interest of 7.25% to senior citizens.
– In the case of 5-year FDs, the bank is offering an interest of 9.1% to general customers and an interest of 9.6% to senior citizens.
– In the case of 6-year FDs, the bank is offering an interest of 7.25% to general customers and an interest of 7.75% to senior citizens.
– In the case of 7-year FDs, the bank is offering an interest of 7.25% to general customers and an interest of 7.75% to senior citizens.
– In the case of 8-year FDs, the bank is offering an interest of 7.25% to general customers and an interest of 7.75% to senior citizens.
– In the case of 9-year FDs, the bank is offering an interest of 7.25% to general customers and an interest of 7.75% to senior citizens.
– In the 10-year FDs, the bank is offering an interest of 7.25% to general customers and an interest of 7.75% to senior citizens.
