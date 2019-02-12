Survey says 48% employees keen on switching jobs for greater flexibility; employers look at adopting remote work policies

Mumbai: Keeping in line with the changing priorities of millennials, a survey has revealed that almost 48 percent of respondents said they would consider switching jobs for greater flexibility.

Almost half (48 percent) of employees surveyed agreed that they would consider changing their job if their current workplace eliminated their remote work policy, according to a survey by global job site Indeed.

Further, 73 percent of employees whose current workplace does not offer remote work options would like their companies to offer the alternative and 53 percent would even consider taking a pay cut if they could have the option, it added.

The survey, commissioned by Indeed, was conducted by Censuswide, a UK-based survey consultancy, on 1,001 employees

and 501 employers across various sectors like arts and culture, legal, human resource, IT and telecom, finance, sales, media and marketing, retail, catering and leisure, health care, manufacturing and utilities, architecture, engineering and building, travel and transport and education.

The survey found that 76 percent of employees whose current workplace does not offer remote work options would consider switching to a job that offered more flexibility, while 42 percent said they have already searched for such job options.

Employees across sectors believed that being able to work remotely allows them to maintain a better work-life balance and that it reduces stress and improves morale.

About 56 percent employees surveyed believed that having flexibility at work makes them more productive.

Meanwhile, employers are increasingly looking at adopting remote work policies to attract and retain talent, in keeping with the changing priorities of the present workforce, comprised largely of millennials.

In fact, almost all of the companies surveyed (99 percent) have invested in technology like video conferencing tools, laptops, smart phones, Slack (searchable log of all conversation and knowledge) in order to make remote working more accessible to their employees.

Even though 47 percent of employers surveyed felt the investment required in technology to facilitate remote work is a deterrent, 83 percent of employers believed that offering employees flexibility in work improve productivity.

"If implemented properly, remote working can be a powerful means of engaging the workforce and attracting a wider pool of talent. Employees can channel their creativity more productively if allowed to work at their convenience. The challenge lies in managing them effectively, irrespective of where they are and ensuring they are able to fulfil their aspirations and grow their career trajectory," Indeed India managing director Sashi Kumar said.

