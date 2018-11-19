Suresh Prabhu launches upgraded version of AirSewa digital platform for air passengers

New Delhi: Chatbots will now help air travellers in addressing their grievances, as the government on Monday launched an upgraded version of AirSewa digital platform.

Besides, passengers can have access to real-time flight status and schedule for both domestic and international flights, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

AirSewa 2.0, the upgraded version of the web portal and mobile app, provides chatbot support for the faster resolution and personalised traveller experience. Also, passengers can sign up using their Facebook and Google accounts.

Generally, chatbots are computer programmes that interact with people through audio or text messages.

The AirSewa portal and mobile app were launched in November 2016. Since the launch, AirSewa 1.0 has helped resolve a significant number of air passenger concerns, as per the ministry.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu formally launched the upgraded version of AirSewa here.

Around 12,000 complaints have been dealt with through AirSewa, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said.

"It is very very scalable and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven," he noted.

India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.

The ministry also said that AirSewa would help the government capture air travellers' feedback for policy interventions.