You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Sundaram Home Finance reports Q4 net at Rs 82 cr; deposits grow 35% to Rs 1,605 cr

Business Press Trust of India May 20, 2020 20:14:06 IST

Chennai: Sundaram Home Finance, subsidiary of city-based non-banking finance Sundaram Finance Ltd, on Wednesday reported Rs 82 crore net profit for the fourth quarter ending 31 March 2020.

During the corresponding quarter in the previous year, the company made a net profit of Rs 26 crore.

For the year ending 31 March, the company registered net profit of Rs 218 crore, including a one-time exceptional item of Rs 60 crore on account of write back of deferred tax liability.

Sundaram Home Finance reports Q4 net at Rs 82 cr; deposits grow 35% to Rs 1,605 cr

Representational image. Reuters

The company had registered net profits of Rs 145 crore in the previous fiscal.

"Following the one-time exceptional item, the net profits of the company are not comparable on a like to like basis", Sundaram Home Finance said in a statement.

On growth of deposits, the company said it witnessed about 35 percent jump at Rs 1,605 crore as on 31 March 2020.

The company registered disbursements of Rs 2,113 crore for year ending 31 March 2020 as against Rs 2,449 crore registered in the previous year.

Commenting on the outlook, company Managing Director Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said, it is one of ''cautious optimism''.

"Housing market remains under penetrated in India. With funding support from government, the market will continue to grow in the longer term," he said.

"However, in the next couple of quarters, we believe that the market will remain muted. We expect tier II and III towns to recover faster than urban areas", he said.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 20:14:06 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna vaccine initial test results hailed in media, but experts are skeptical

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 20 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 20 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres