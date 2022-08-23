Sun TV Network, JK Paper and other stocks turning ex-dividend today: All you need to know

Shyam Century Ferrous and Sun TV Network had earlier announced their interim dividends. Sun TV Network had announced a 100 per cent dividend of Rs 5 per share

The shares of JK Paper, Shyam Century Ferrous, Sun TV Network and Jubilant Ingrevia will turn ex-dividend today, 23 August. Shyam Century Ferrous and Sun TV Network had earlier announced their interim dividends. Sun TV Network had announced a 100 per cent dividend of Rs 5 per share. Shyam Century Ferrous has declared that it will give a dividend of Rs 0.3 per share. Furthermore, the shares of 7NR Retail will turn ex-rights today. 7NR Retail had announced a rights issue of 1:1 at Rs 1.4 apiece.

What does ex-dividend date mean?

Ex-dividend date means the date on which a company finalises the shareholders that will get the dividend. It is also known as payment date.

Details of the companies going ex-dividend:

JK Paper: The company had stated that it would give a final dividend of Rs 5.5. The shares of JK Paper Ltd. were trading lower on the bourses today at Rs 408.95 per equity at 11:30 am.

Jubilant Ingrevia: The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has declared a final equity dividend of 250 per cent. Investors will get Rs 2.50 per share. For the year ending March 2022, the Jubilant Ingrevia had announced a dividend of 500 per cent. The shares of the company were trading almost one per cent lower at the stock exchanges at 11:30 am.

Sun TV Network: The shares were trading over 2 per cent lower on 23 August. The previous close of the Sun TV Network stock was Rs 499.45. The company has a good track record, and has consistently announced dividends for the last five years. For the year ending March 2022, Sun TV Network had put out an equity dividend of 275 per cent, or Rs 13.75 per share.

Shyam Century Ferrous: A part of the Ferro and Silica Manganese industry, the company has announced an interim dividend of 30 per cent or Rs 0.30 per share. Shyam Century Ferrous has consistently declared dividends for the past five years.

What does a company going ex-rights means?

Ex-rights means shares that are trading but do not have any rights assigned to them any longer. In this context, rights means the chance to purchase more shares of a new issue at a given price. The stockholder will no longer be entitled to any special rights. This is used by companies to raise capital by allowing stockholders to buy shares at a discounted price. Then, the firm sets a date for the rights distribution to the shareholders. After that, the stock is said to trade ex-rights. A shareholder is entitled only to the stock they purchase, but not the rights that come with them.

The shares of 7NR Retail Ltd going ex-rights 1:1 means that the company will offer 1 share for every 1 share held.

