You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Sun Pharma shares gain 4% after USFDA clears drug major; market cap rises by Rs 2,384 cr

Business Press Trust of India Jun 13, 2018 13:15:15 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday gained nearly 4 percent after the company received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Halol facility in Gujarat.

The stock went up by 3.74 percent to Rs 560.75 on BSE.

Representational image. GettyImages.

Representational image. GettyImages.

On NSE, shares of the company rose by 3.79 percent to Rs 560.95.

Led by the rally in the stock, the company's market valuation climbed Rs 2,384.55 crore to Rs 1,31,911.60 crore during the morning trade.

The company has received EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection conducted at the Halol facility during the period 12-23 February, 2018, Sun Pharma said in a filing to BSE on Tuesday.

"The agency concluded that the inspection is now closed and the issues contained in the warning letter issued in December 2015 have been addressed," it added.

Commenting on the development, Sun Pharma MD Dilip Shanghvi said, "This is an important development for Sun Pharma. We remain committed to following the highest levels of quality and 24x7 cGMP compliance at all our manufacturing facilities globally."


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 13:15 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores