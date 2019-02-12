Sun Pharma Q3 net profit zooms nearly four-fold to Rs 1,242 crore; firm's shares rise 2% on BSE

New Delhi: Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a nearly four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,241.85 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 321.57 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 7,740.19 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 6.653.23 crore for the same period year ago.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at Rs 436.75 per scrip on BSE, up 2 percent from their previous close.

