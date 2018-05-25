You are here:
Sun Pharma posts 7% increase in Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,308 crore; total revenue at Rs 6,977 crore

Business PTI May 25, 2018 17:08:02 IST

New Delhi: Drug major Sun Pharma on Friday posted 6.96 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,308.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,223.71 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,977.10 crore for the fourth quarter. It stood at Rs 7,136.96 crore during the same period of 2016-17.

For the year ended 31 March, the drug major posted a net profit of Rs 2,161.55 crore, down 68.96 percent from Rs 6,964.37 crore in 2016-17, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Representational image. Reuters

Total revenue from operations for 2017-18 stood at Rs 26,489.46 crore. It stood at Rs 31,578.44 crore in 2016-17.

During the year, the company and one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into a settlement regarding a product with certain plaintiffs -- Apotex Corporation and Retailer Purchasers and agreed to pay $147 million (around Rs 950 crore), Sun Pharma said.

The company's board approved a dividend of Rs 2 each per share of Re 1 each for the year ended 31 March, 2018. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about last week of September, 2018, it added.

The board also approved the composite scheme of arrangement among Sun Pharma and Sun Pharma (Netherlands) BV and Sun Pharmaceutical Holdings USA Inc and their respective members.

Shares of Sun Pharma ended 0.97 percent up at Rs 466.55 apiece on the BSE on Friday.


Updated Date: May 25, 2018 17:08 PM

